Panel discusses temporary expropriations for public interest’s bill

KUWAIT: The parliament’s financial affairs committee is scheduled to meet today with Finance Minister Nayef Al-Hajraf and Minister of Public Works and Municipal Affairs Hosam Al-Roumi to discuss a bill proposed by the government on temporary expropriations for public interest. The bill deals with confiscating individuals’ private properties for public interest determined by the state after compensating the owners.

Free trade zone

The Fatwa and Legislation Department agreed to have the Nuwaiseeb free trade zone managed by a specialized foreign company after the responsibility of supervising free trade zones was shifted from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) to Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) as per Cabinet resolution number 412/2018 issued on March 23, 2018.

Referral retirement

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh stressed that according to article 76 of the Civil Service Commission (CSC) charter, the CSC is not entitled to set additional conditions or regulations for referring public servants to retirement. Responding to an inquiry by MP Mohammad Al-Dallal, Saleh stressed that limiting CSC’s liabilities had been set to allow relevant ministers apply whatever is suitable for public interest in terms of not letting go of experienced Kuwaiti workers.

By A Saleh