Panel discusses financial support to Kuwait Airways

KUWAIT: In its upcoming meeting, the parliament’s financial affairs committee is due to discuss a bill proposed by the government to withdraw a sum of KD 600 million from the general reserves to support Kuwait Airways. The meeting will be attended by Minister of Social Affairs and Labor and Minister of State for Economic Affairs Hind Al-Subaih. Committee rapporteur MP Safaa Al-Hashem had rejected the proposal, saying that by doing this, the government is willingly violating public funds, especially since many violations have been committed by Kuwait Airways, according to her.

Meanwhile, the parliament’s human rights committee will discuss a proposal to turn the temporary committee into a permanent one. The committee is also scheduled to discuss activating the role of the National Human Rights Diwan.

In the meantime, the parliament’s budgets and final statements committee is scheduled to discuss the Ministry of Education’s 2015-2016 final statement and the State Audit Bureau’s remarks on it. Also scheduled today, the parliament’s legislative committee is set to discuss a number of proposals to pass the juvenile law and other penal laws. The committee’s meeting will be attended by the ministers of justice, interior, social affairs, awqaf and municipality, in addition to the head of the Supreme Judicial Council and Director of the Interior Ministry’s General Investigations Department.

By A Saleh