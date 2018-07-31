PAM wins hundreds of cases against iqama traders

KUWAIT: Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Hind Al-Sabeeh said on Monday the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) has won over 500 court cases against residence permit dealers.

The cases will surely curtail the phenomenon of what is locally known as “iqama business”, Sabeeh, who is also Minister of State for Economic Affairs, said during a ceremony held by the Moroccan Embassy in Kuwait to mark the 19th anniversary of the Moroccan king’s accession to the throne.

Kuwait is keen to help everyone live on its soil in peace and security, the minister added. The ministry of social affairs and labor took these legal moves in collaboration with international labor agencies and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and in line with relevant international agreements, Sabeeh added. – KUNA