Palestinian President hails Kuwait’s support to Palestine, its people

RAMALLAH: The State of Kuwait has always been a supporter of Palestine and its people, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Sunday. This came during a meeting between President Abbas and a Kuwaiti delegation from the Ministry of Education, in charge of interviewing and hiring Palestinian teachers to work in Kuwait, in the presence of Palestinian Minister of Education Sabri Sidem, according to Palestinian news agency (WAFA).

The agency said that President Abbas welcomed the delegation, affirming importance of their visit and the great confidence placed in the Palestinian teachers in general. President Abbas also called on the rest of Arab countries to follow suit by enabling the Palestinian teacher to work in their nations due to their “excellent ability and innovation.” The Palestinian leader praised past efforts exerted by the Palestinian teachers who taught in Kuwait and conveyed a clear picture of the Palestinian teacher and their abilities.

President Abbas also praised His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, the government, and the people for their support to the Palestinian just cause. Meanwhile, Palestinian Ministry of Education and Higher Education said Abbas instructed Civil Affairs Authority to ensure that the Kuwaiti delegation would be able to visit Gaza Strip. Earlier, the Ministry said the Kuwaiti delegation, which was seeking Palestinian math teachers, decided to extend their stay until yesterday. – KUNA