Palestinian minister in Kuwait with ‘ message of thanks’

KUWAIT: Palestinian Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister Riyad Al-Maliki said that Kuwait is under great pressure because of its tough stance in support of Palestinians. “Kuwait’s position on Palestinian issues in the UN Security Council showed the greatness and prestige of Kuwait, and the credibility that raised the status of the Arabs in the international forum,” he noted. In a press statement held at the Palestinian Embassy yesterday, Al-Maliki expressed thanks and appreciation for the role of Kuwait in supporting the Palestinian people.

He thanked His Highness the Amir, the government and Kuwaitis for their historic and honorable positions in support of the rights of Palestinian people and their aspirations for freedom and independence. He said that he came to Kuwait carrying a message of “thanks and appreciation” from President Mahmoud Abbas to His Highness the Amir.

The minister said that Washington has already began to implement the ‘deal of the century’ by recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, where the deal calls for building a New Jerusalem for the Palestinians from the surrounding villages and communities. He pointed out that US administration began to implement the elements of the deal of the century through attempts to liquidate the Palestinian cause. On other hand, Maliki affirmed that the Palestinian government will make all possible efforts to unify the Palestinian factions – because the continuation of the division has significant negative effects on the Palestinian cause.

He said that Hamas has refused to give up its security superiority in the Gaza Strip. “We hope that the Hama

s leadership would respond to everything agreed upon in Egypt,” he said, adding that the siege imposed on Gaza 12 years ago has made Gaza the largest open prison in the world. During his visit, Maliki held talks on the expected steps in the United Nations, especially after the United States vetoed a draft resolution calling for the protection of Palestinians in the occupied territories.

By Faten Omar