Palestinian leader grants Crown Prince highest merit

Speaker, Prime Minister, other officials also decorated

KUWAIT: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas decorated His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah with Palestine’s highest merit of honor at Bayan Palace yesterday. The Palestinian leader also granted National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah was also decorated with Palestine’s Star of Jerusalem. Undersecretary of the Amiri Diwan and Director of His Highness the Amir’s Office Ahmad Al-Fahad, Chief of the Amiri Protocols Sheikh Khaled Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah and Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah were also awarded the Star of Jerusalem.

President Abbas had arrived in Kuwait on Monday for official talks with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Upon arrival, the Palestinian President was received by Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah and President of the Honorary Mission Amiri Diwan Advisor Ali Fahad Al-Rashed. President Abbas met with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday, and also attended a luncheon banquet His Highness held in his honor at Bayan Palace. President Abbas also received His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Muabark, Speaker Ghanem and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled at his residence at Bayan Palace. President Abbas concluded his visit to Kuwait later yesterday, and was seen off at the airport by Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah. – KUNA