Palestinian Ambassador hails Kuwait’s efforts

KUWAIT: The Palestinian Ambassador to Kuwait Rami Tahboub highly commended Kuwait’s efforts as a representative of the Arab nations in the UN Security Council, noting that Kuwait managed to block a US resolution in favor of Israel.

“This proves that Kuwait’s voice is high against the injustice practiced against our people,” he stressed, adding that Kuwait works on having the international community shoulder its responsibilities and avoid treating the Palestinian people’s peaceful fight for freedom equally with the Israeli occupation’s practices against an unarmed people.