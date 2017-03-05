Pakistani PM arrives on official 2-day visit

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will pay a two-day official visit to the Kuwait from today. During the visit, Sharif will meet the Kuwaiti leadership for an in-depth review of various aspects of the traditionally close and brotherly relations between the two countries.

The prime minister will hold delegation level talks with his Kuwaiti counterpart HH Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. Both sides will review the progress made so far under various existing agreements and MoUs in various fields. Sharif will address gatherings of select Kuwaiti investors, as well as members of the Pakistani community residing in Kuwait.