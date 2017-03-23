Pakistani man steals KD 1 million

KUWAIT: A Farwaniya prosecutor placed the name of a Pakistani expat on the wanted list as he was accused of stealing KD 1 million from the bank account of a citizen. The citizen’s lawyer said his client gave the Pakistani power-of-attorney to carry out banking transactions, then he discovered that the Pakistani had withdrawn the million dinars over several days from various branches. It was not clear if the man was still in the country.

Swindler detained

Director General of Hawally security ordered the detention of a Syrian to investigate multiple reported cases of swindling, with total amount exceeding KD 100,000. The man was stopped by police and asked for his identification. But he told police he was not carrying an ID and pretended to be going to hospital, so they took his finger print and found he is wanted. His IDs were found on him when he was searched.

Various robberies and thefts

A Jordanian told Nugra police that a grocery store he runs was broken into and robbed of KD 260 in cash and cigarettes worth KD 40. In another case, an Egyptian told police his room was broken into and KD 1,850 and his passport were stolen. In a separate incident a citizen who works for the Interior Ministry noticed three men seeking help on the side of the road, so he stopped his car to help them. The three men pulled knives at him and stole his iPhone 6 and escaped. In another strange incident, a citizen reported to Maidan Hawally police that an Indian who works as a delivery driver took the car on March 13 and has not returned since.

Fight in Zahra

Police received a call about a fight in Zahra area, so they went to the scene and found a citizen with several injuries, and he was transferred to Mubarak hospital. He said eight men, including two he knows, attacked him. Police are investigating.