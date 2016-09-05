Pakistani delegation discusses cooperation with KCCI

KUWAIT: A visiting delegation of Pakistani businessmen held talks yesterday with Kuwaiti officials at headquarters of the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on boosting commercial exchanges between the two countries.

Khaled Al-Khaled, member of the KCCI’s Board, affirmed during reception of the guests, headed by the Chairman of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce in the city of Gujranwala, that the bilateral ties between the countries have been solid in various sectors, namely the economic and trade realms. He lauded such a visit for contribution to boosting the ties and cooperation.

The delegation included representatives of Pakistani companies specialized in imports-experts, manufacturing kitchen utensils, ceramics, pipes, agricultural equipment and clothes. Gurjnwala, located in the northeastern province of Punjab, is an industrial city populated by three million people. — KUNA