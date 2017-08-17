Pain, grief as Kuwaiti martyrs laid to rest

KUWAIT: Kuwait yesterday, amid sheer sadness, bid final farewell to two prominent citizens and clerics, both victims of a terrorist attack on a restaurant in Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso on Monday. The bodies of Grand Mosque Imam Sheikh Dr Waleed Al-Ali and Sheikh Fahd Al-Husseini were laid to rest, as leading state officials including National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammad Al-Jabri and Minister of Commerce and Industry as well as Acting Minister of State for Youth Affairs Khaled Al-Roudhan were among the mourners.

Meanwhile, HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah decided to name two new mosques after the martyred duo to pay tribute to them. Speaking to the press, Ghanem hailed Ali and Husseini as two leading philanthropists with a profound penchant for altruism, extending his deepest condolences to their families and the Kuwaiti people over this terrible loss. – KUNA