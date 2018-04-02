PAAET holds reception for new director

KUWAIT: The Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET) held a reception for its new director Ali Al-Mudhaf yesterday at its premises in Adailiya.

Mudhaf vowed to resolve all pending issues and problems and raise the academic and administrative performance of PAAET.

He addressed the academic, training and administrative staff, saying that there are many highly qualified staff working at PAAET, and they will improve its performance. “I need time to review the suggestion of separating the training sector from the education one, as this needs detailed studies on previous decisions and not just personal opinions,” stressed Mudhaf.

There is a new plan for accepting students for the next academic year. “We will discuss the plan at PAAET and then submit it to the education minister, and we will find a suitable solution to this problem,” he promised.

By Nawara Fattahova