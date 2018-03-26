PAAAFR bans birds’ imports from Holland Italy and Missouri

KUWAIT: The Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fish Resources (PAAAFR) announced on Monday banning the importation of all kinds of live birds, one-day old chicks, and hatching eggs from the Netherlands, Italy, and Missouri (Unites States), while, PAAAFR lifted the ban on exports from Cameron, Slovenia, and Lithuania.

It added in a press release issued today that the ban was lifted from the mentioned countries after checking that imported birds are free from bird flu. Any sent dispatches infected by any infectious and epidemiological diseases after PAAAFR’s lab checkup, will be sent back to the exporting countries at the expense of the importer, as PAAAFR claims no responsibility for such goods. All imported cargo must meets conditions and regulations issued by PAAAFR’s Animal Health Department, which come in accordance with the measures of World Organization for Animal Health measures, as well as veterinary quarantine at Kuwait and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. – KUNA