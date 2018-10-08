Owls crucial for environment and biodiversity, says Q8 Owl Team

Eastern cultures have misplaced beliefs about owls

KUWAIT: Owls, with their unique features and abilities, are very important for the environment and biodiversity, said a number of Kuwaiti officials and enthusiasts dedicated to the protection and preservation of the nocturnal birds. In this regard, head of the “Q8 Owl Team” Osama Al-Enizi told KUNA yesterday that such birds are very vital for preserving the bio system.

He said that the seven species of owls in the country maintain ecological balance and the natural biological cycle through the consumption of rodents and other animals. The “Q8 Owl Team”, the first of its kind in the Middle East, mainly focuses on protecting the bird from harm and making sure that their numbers do not dwindle drastically, affirmed A-Enizi.

Meanwhile, Anwar Al-Rifae, deputy head of the team founded in 2016 said that some eastern cultures have misplaced beliefs about owls, indicating that the birds have always been associated with bad omens or unfortunate events. “The team seeks to debunk such views and show the valuable nature of owls” said Al-Rifae who reaffirmed that the team’s main goal is to protect the bird from abuse.

Regarding the services offered by the team, he said they provide assistance to those who wish to acquire owls legally, adding that they also focus on preventing any shady purchases of owls, whether it is done online or elsewhere. He pointed out that the team also offers to train newly-acquired owls, as well as treat those injured during hunting mishaps.

On the other hand, the head of the Kuwait ‘Environmental Lenses Team’ Rashed Al-Haji warned of the decreasing number of certain owl species in Kuwait. These have come about due to the destruction of their environment, the elimination of food resources and the illegal trade of owl chicks. Al-Haji affirmed that necessary actions should be undertaken to prevent harming owls or else the birds will become endangered in Kuwait.

In regards to the best measures to protect owls, Director of Biodiversity Conservation Department at Environment Public Authority (EPA) Abdullah Al-Zaidan said that there are laws in Kuwait to prevent the illegal trade of animals and birds as well as protection against harm to any helpless creature. “Adequate punishment should include a year-long prison sentence, a fine between KD 500 to 5,000 or both” stressed Al-Zaidan who indicated that the EPA would regularly launch campaigns and inspections to protect and preserve rare animals and birds, including owls. – KUNA