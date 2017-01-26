Overweight moviegoers not allowed at 4DX halls

KUWAIT: If you weigh over 120 kg, you won’t be able to watch movies at the 4DX halls of Kuwait National Cinema Company (KNCC). KNCC issued this regulation at the new 4DX halls due to nature of the seats at these halls at the Avenues and 360 malls.

According to the company’s call center, these halls are equipped with moving seats that were designed to work with people weighing up to 120 kg. “If the person is obese, the seat won’t be able to move, which is the concept of this hall.

The staff won’t weigh people at the entrance, but they can figure out if the person will fit in the seat or not, so they won’t allow obese people to enter,” the customer care staff said. “If a customer bought a ticket online and was not allowed to watch the movie due to being overweight, we won’t refund the ticket. The customer will instead be able to watch any other movie screened in the regular halls,” she said.

By Nawara Fattahova