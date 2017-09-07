Outdoor work resumes

KUWAIT: The Manpower Authority has announced the end of 11 am- 4 pm working period which started June 1st and ended on August 31. So, workers are now allowed to resume normal working hours as the summer ends. The laborers, especially those working at construction sites in open areas had been banned from working during the heat peak period. The Authority had assigned inspectors to ensure workers were not being forced to do work during the soaring heat at open locations. The Authority added that inspection teams had toured various working sites in all governorates during the period to make sure everybody adhered to regulations and explained that violators received warning notices.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun, Mesh’al Al-Enezi