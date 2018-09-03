Outdoor work ban ends

KUWAIT: The ban on working outdoors during afternoon hours is over, Acting Director General of the Public Authority for Manpower Abdullah Al-Mutoutah said. The annual ban runs from June 1st to August 31st, during which period workers are not allowed to work in open areas every day from 11 am to 4 pm in order to protect them from harsh weather conditions. The authority carried out inspection during the ban period to make sure that the decision is adhered to, Mutoutah said. The number of violating locations during the ban period was 357 sites while the number of violating laborers was 368, he added. The number of sites that were re-inspected and found to be in compliance with the law was 354, while there were still in violation.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi