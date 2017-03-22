Opposition leader awaits April release

KUWAIT: MP Marzouq Al-Khalifa said that he visited former MP Musllam Al-Barrak yesterday at the central prison and found him in a very good health and high spirits. He also noted that Barrak extends greetings to the people of Kuwait saying that he would meet them soon. Barrack, a prominent opposition figure and ex member of parliament, was sentenced in 2015 to two years in prison for insulting HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

“This ruling is without the slightest doubt political,” Barrak reportedly said at the time in response to the verdict. “I thank God that I am not interested in wealth or power and I will always uphold my dignity both inside the prison and outside.” Barrack recently survived an attack by a fellow prisoner. The man, a Syrian national, later committed suicide, according to authorities. The former lawmaker is scheduled to be released in April.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi