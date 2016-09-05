Ooredoo Kuwait named ‘Speedtest Awards Winner 2016’ – New television commercial focusing on network power

KUWAIT: Ooredoo Kuwait announced that it won the title “Speedtest Awards Winner 2016” by Ookla, the company that operates the famous website Speedtest.net, a tool that measures network speed on users’ devices. The awards are based on speed test results conducted by hundreds of thousands of actual smartphone users in Kuwait.

Caring and Connecting

Commenting on this, Corporate Communications Director in Ooredoo Kuwait Mijbil Alayoub says: “We’re proud of this achievement, which reiterates our belief in our values of caring, connecting and challenging. We’ve adopted a very customer-centric policy in recent years to enrich their experience and fulfil their needs, and this policy translates in all our efforts and strategies.”

Nationwide Coverage

Alayoub noted that Ooredoo regularly benchmarks its services in relation to all competition, and results have indicated that it scores higher than competition in terms of speed and capacity. The tests were conducted in various locations and under different conditions across Kuwait to better measure the network’s strength. He also noted that Ooredoo Kuwait currently has more than 1,800 deployed LTE sites across Kuwait, covering the entire country. Ooredoo is continuously working with reputable organizations worldwide to introduce the future 5G internet to its customers.

Commendable efforts

Commenting on this, Ookla CEO and founder Douglas Suttles said: “Ooredoo Kuwait consistently provides its users with the fastest mobile network speeds available in the country. Ooredoo Kuwait’s investment in their network speed is commendable and we are delighted to acknowledge their efforts with this award.”

Ookla Speedtest puts the most sophisticated broadband testing and analysis tools into the hands of anyone interested in finding out just how connected they actually are. This free service from Ookla opens hundreds of testing locations around the world to anyone curious about the performance of their Internet connection.

“The Most Powerful Network for Your Life”

On this occasion, Ooredoo launched its new television commercial “The Most Powerful Network for Your Life”, which tackles everyday life situations of Kuwaiti youth and the importance of fast and reliable internet to empower their endeavors.

The commercial is produced by Senyar, making this the fourth collaboration with Ooredoo Kuwait. Senyar previously produced Ooredoo’s successful Ramadan commercial “Closer Connection,” which was a star-studded production featuring some of the Arab world’s most talented singers.