Online hackers, thefts rapidly on the rise

KUWAIT: Acting Relations and Security Information Director General Brig Tawheed Al-Kandari said he has received many complaints about thefts of personal bank accounts through the internet and social media. He asked the public to take care when dealing with messages and links, especially those that appear to be from unregistered phone numbers.

He advised not to enter suspicious websites or exchange personal data with strangers as they can hack into your system to obtain bank account numbers and PINs. He added that passwords should be changed regularly to avoid these risks. He said one should inform the electronic crimes department (phone number 25660142) immediately if you fall victim to online theft or blackmail as they have acquired state of the art technical systems that can identify these online culprits. He also said it is necessary to call the person if they start asking for money on Whatsapp or any other social media platform to avoid being conned.

Parrot ring

Firemen removed a ring that was placed on a bird’s leg ever since it was a chick. The bird’s owner, an expat, went to the Salmiya fire center and asked them to rescue his Casco bird (grey parrot). Firemen also fought a minor blaze at a power transformer next to Oxford school in Salwa. Firemen had asked electricians to cut the current in order for them to put out the fire.

Traffic campaign

Traffic department carried out a campaign north and south of the country resulting in impounding 23 vehicles and detaining 15 persons.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun