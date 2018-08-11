One year after, Abdulredha still revered by bereaved fans

KUWAIT: Today marks the first year anniversary since Kuwait’s iconic comedic actor Abdulhussein Abdulredha passed away, with his fans still in bereavement. He was announced dead at the age of 78 in a London hospital last year. His side-splitting slapstick comedy in the 1960s; dapper and dashing performances during the 1970s and mature and well-rounded productions in the 1980s and beyond seared his name in the Arabic artistic memory. Frequently referred to as ‘Kuwait’s Forth Tower’, Abdulredha was in many ways; and seen by many of his fans of different generations, the personification of the Kuwaiti man, whether it was for his political humor, social rants, or even own speech and appearance. – KUNA