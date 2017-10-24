I am the one who protects the constitution: Amir

Kuwait’s mediation to protect Gulf House: Sheikh Sabah

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has affirmed yesterday that the commitment to the constitution in Kuwait is stable and belief in parliamentary work is firmly established, saying “I am the one who protects the constitution and will not allow it to be prejudiced,” because it is the basic guarantee after God Almighty.

During the opening of the second ordinary session of the 15th legislative term of the National Assembly, His Highness the Amir said that regional developments and challenges have made parliamentary work a national benefit to “strengthen our most important national gains.”

Gulf House

His Highness the Amir meanwhile stressed that everyone should realize that the only objective of the Kuwaiti mediation is to reform the ‘Gulf House which is our home and protect it from collapse.” His Highness the Amir said that the mediation of Kuwait is not merely a traditional mediation by a party between two parties, “We are not a party but one party with two brothers,” expressing hope that everyone would be fully aware of the risks of escalation with resulting implications of regional and international damage to the Gulf and its peoples.

He pointed out that the history and future generations of the Gulf and the Arabs will not forgive anyone who contributes, even with one word, to fuel this dispute or be part in it, stressing that the GCC is a promising glimmer of hope in the darkness of Arab action and the candlelight that illuminates the long tunnel and a model to be followed in cooperation.

He stressed the need to adhere to the approach of calm and avoid the conflict in an attempt to overcome this crisis, saying “what brings us together is stronger than what divides us.. Let us ask God to calm the souls because the GCC is a solid castle and a banner of security, dignity and prosperity.”

Welfare for all

His Highness the Amir also indicated that Kuwait will continue the road for development and welfare for all people living on this land. During his speech, His Highness the Amir said that the road towards achieving sustainable development was not an easy path because they are grave internal and external challenges that should be met with great resolve.

Kuwait’s security and peace are of paramount importance; therefore, people should band together and safeguard these blessings, said His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah. He went on saying that the National Assembly should work hard towards fending off dangers that might harm Kuwait and its people.

His Highness the Amir underlined the importance of security as the bedrock of Kuwait’s welfare and development, affirming that uniting people around the concept of national unity will bring upon a bright future.

Also during his speech, His Highness the Amir touched on the necessity of executing plans for economic reforms, indicating that Kuwait must transform from an oil-based economy to an economy, which is diversified and dynamic. Investing in human resources is necessary in order to realize economic development, said His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah who indicated that parliament had a huge responsibility in this regard. His Highness the Amir concluded his speech with a vow that he would work with all his might to ensure that the Kuwaiti people live a prosperous and happy life, asking the National Assembly and the cabinet to partake and join in this noble cause. – KUNA