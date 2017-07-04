Omani FM leaves Kuwait

KUWAIT: Omani Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah and his accompanying delegation departed Kuwait yesterday following a short visit. The Omani minister was seen off at Kuwait airport by First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Acting Minister of Information Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, and several other senior officials of the Foreign Ministry. Earlier yesterday at Bayan Palace, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, met with the Omani Minister and his accompanying delegation, in presence of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. – KUNA