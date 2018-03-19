Oil slicks spotted south of Garuh island

KUWAIT: The Environment Public Authority (EPA) received a report that two oil slicks were spotted outside national waters, nine miles to the south of Garuh island. EPA also announced that coordination is in progress with the Marine Emergency Mutual Aid Centre (MEMAC), the oil sector, the coastguards and environment police to closely watch the situation and take proper preventive measures in the coming hours. EPA stressed that the national plan to deal with marine oil contamination cases in collaboration with relevant bodies was activated and that further reports will follow after surveying the contaminated area.

Online campaign

In collaboration with environment police, the Kuwait Environment Protection Society (KEPS) launched an online campaign to report all forms of environmental problems including marine, air, soil and biodiversity violations by citizens. KEPS Secretary General Jenan Bahzad said the campaign was launched with the aim of boosting public environmental awareness and reporting any violations through three simple steps on the society’s website. Bahzad added that a special e-form had been prepared and provided to be filled on the website describing the violation.

Mother sued

Following up on a controversial case filed by a man to evict his mother and sell the family house, well-informed sources said that the court ordered suspending the house’s sale for five years. The mother had reportedly stood crying before the judge during a hearing and begged him to make her son wait until she dies before selling the house. “Before passing his sentence, the judge addressed the ungrateful son by saying: ‘Mark my words…..this is your mother and what comes around goes around,'” the sources said.

20,248 kg

The imported food department at the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition destroyed 20,248 kg of inedible imported vegetables, fruits, meat and other food products. The department manager Ali Al-Khanfour explained that the destroyed food items had been imported and confiscated at the airport, Shuwaikh, Doha and Shuaib ports, adding that on being examined, the food items were found foul and inedible.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi