Oil sector to employ over 2,000 Kuwaitis in 2017-18

KUWAIT: Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) is set to employ over 2,000 Kuwaitis for the fiscal year 2017-2018. With the new employment, the number of new Kuwaiti workers in the oil sector will reach 4000 for the current and the next fiscal years, Minister of Oil and Minister of Electricity and Water Essam Al-Marzouq said in an interview published yesterday in Al-Anbaa newspaper.

Marzouq meanwhile noted that Kuwait’s oil sector aims to boost production rate to reach four million barrels per day, develop the petrochemicals industry and increase outside investments as part of its 2040 vision. The minister added that oil consumption in the country is currently at 350,000 barrels per day. He expected consumption to jump to extremely in high rates for the coming years due to urban expansion. Marzouq added that Kuwait aims to use renewable energy to produce about 15 percent of its consumption needs. —KUNA