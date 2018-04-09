Officials remove brick Walls, target violators

KUWAIT: Mubarak Al-Kabeer General Cleanliness and Road Occupancy Department removed brick walls and cement columns in a building that was in violation and was encroaching on state property. In Khaitan, the Cleanliness and Road Occupancy Department director Saad Al-Khrainej said the department removed 228 sq m of rubbish using many vehicles and equipment including two bulldozers.

Fire in Farwaniya

A man and a woman received first degree burns during a fire in Farwaniya. The fire started in a flat on the second floor of a nine-storey building. Trapped residents were rescued and the fire was put out. An investigation was launched to determine the cause of the fire.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun