Officials discuss how to simplify domestic help transactions

KUWAIT: The Relations and Security Information Department at the Interior Ministry said Director General of Residency Affairs Maj Gen Talal Marafi held a meeting with the chairman and board members of the Domestic Help Offices Association in the presence of Assistant Director General for Residency Affairs Maj Gen Abdullah Al-Hajiri, Director Of The Central Department for Entry and Exit Procedures Col Hamad Al-Tuwalah and Assistant Director of the Domestic Help Department Sukaina Ghuloum. The meeting discussed obstacles and demands of DHOA and how to simplify domestic help transactions.

Maarafi said the board of DHOA will meet with the foreign ministry to discuss the issue of bringing in domestic help. He added that there is no objection to bring in domestic help from countries that do not have embassies in Kuwait provided that the passport of the helper is valid for more than three years. Maarafi lauded the coordination between DHOA board of directors and the residency affairs department to find practical solutions for domestic help problems.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun