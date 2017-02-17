Official affirms keenness on providing jobs for youth

MANAMA/KUWAIT: The Manpower and Government Restructuring Program (MGRP) of Kuwait affirmed Thursday keenness on finding solutions and providing job opportunities for young Kuwaitis in various fields, particularly in small and medium enterprises. MGRP has keen interest in qualifying and employing national labor through holding specialized training courses for the youngsters that prepare and qualify them for employment and running their own small and medium enterprises, MGRP’s Secretary-General Fawzy Al-Majdaly stated.

Majdaly made his remarks after taking part in a workshop, entitled “Developing small enterprises in GCC States”, to discuss and address subjects related to supporting young businessmen and businesswomen in the field of small enterprises. The workshop aimed at exchanging expertise, reviewing Gulf States’ experiences, discussing future developments, and finding ways to reform policies and laws in the field of supporting small enterprises at GCC countries, said the MGRP chief. MGRP his submitted a sheet on its role in supporting small enterprises, encouraging jobseekers on pioneering an independent business which meets Kuwait’s vision and interest in qualifying the youth to attain work requirements at the private sector.

Furthermore, MGRP has held several training courses and workshops for around 310 male/female Gulf citizens who carried out their own initiatives regarding small enterprises, he noted. The Kuwaiti Program has also prepared a number of consultative studies necessary for establishing an incubator for small and medium enterprises and marketing their products through a joint cooperation with co-ops, said Majdaly.

Ambitious youth

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs affirmed that His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is keen on supporting initiatives aimed at encouraging ambitious Kuwaiti youth.

His Highness the Amir has always sought to back up the young citizens and encouraging their enterprises, said Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, also the Acting Minister of Information, in a statement during inauguration of the ‘expo festival of the new avenue at Al-Mubarakiah.’

The festival is held as part of His Highness the Amir’s initiative for incubating skilled and talented youngsters-held for the third year in a row. Successful economy is based on small and medium enterprises, he said, indicating that the Government is cooperating with the parliament to boost such businesses. The parliamentary commission tasked with improving the investment environment has recently recommended lifting value of the enterprise fund of the Industrial Bank from KD 50 million to KD 10 million, he said, also noting that that the ministry of commerce and industry has been facilitating business permits for the youth enterprises. Al-Mubarakiah is a large market place, located in the heart of Kuwait City, teeming with shoppers days and nights. – KUNA