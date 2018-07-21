Officers foil cigarettes smuggling

KUWAIT: Nuwaiseeb land border customs officers confiscated 1,973 cartons of cigarettes with passengers traveling out of the country. The commerce ministry bans such items from being taken out of the country.

Theft

An Egyptian man asked a friend to transfer KD 1,000 to his children in Egypt, but the friend sent the money to his wife instead. A security source said when the man discovered the money did not reach his children, he called his friend to know the reason, but the friend denied receiving any money. The victim went to the police, and they were able to locate and arrest the suspect, who confessed to taking the money and transferring it to his wife. In another case, a Gulf national told Sulaibiya police that SR 32,000 disappeared from his house. He said someone broke into a safe and took the money. Police are investigating.

Drug possession

Two Ahmadi policemen controlled a citizen after he attempted to prevent them from taking drugs that were on him in Egaila. He was taken to the Drugs Control General Department. The citizen’s car was swerving, so he was pulled over and found under the influence of drugs and incoherent. He was removed from the car, then when police were searching it, he attacked them.

String of fires

Concerned authorities at Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) are investigating the cause of a fire that gutted four cars and a bus. A highly combustible material was found and it may have been used to torch the vehicles. Firemen responded to a call about the fire in Mahboula and found four vehicles were destroyed, while the fifth was partially damaged.

Meanwhile, firemen put out a fire in a Jabriya apartment caused by a gas leak. The kitchen was on fire before the blaze was put out. Fire also broke out in a room in Al-Qasr, and firemen responded and put out the fire. No injuries were reported. Separately, Firemen rescued a family trapped by fire in their Jahra house. No injuries were reported.

Public drunkenness

Two citizens and a bedoon were detained for public drunkenness after they were spotted leaving an apartment in Hawally. Police noticed a car leaving with a male citizen, a female citizen and a bedoon man who were extremely drunk, so they were detained.

Fugitives caught

Farwaniya police arrested a citizen in his sixties wanted over a civil case. The suspect did not pull over when he was asked to do so, so he was chased and stopped and found wanted over a KD 64,000 debt. Meanwhile, Ahmadi detectives arrested a citizen wanted to serve a four-year jail sentence for swindling, who has been at large since 1998. She was sent to concerned authorities.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and Agencies