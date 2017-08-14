Officer’s cars set ablaze

KUWAIT: Jahra detectives are investigating the case of two cars owned by a police officer that were torched. The officer said that on Saturday morning, one of his cars was torched, then on Thursday, a pick-up truck was set ablaze. It was discovered that flammable material was used in both cases. Farwaniya firemen dealt with a cooking gas leak and explosion in a house in Rehab. A sidewall collapsed and the kitchen’s contents were scattered.

Forging signature

A citizen who has a power of attorney from his elderly father, accused a Bangladeshi called Rafiq of taking his father’s ID, signing on his behalf and transferring his residency to a female citizen in Ahmadi. Investigations are underway to find out the employee who enabled Rafiq to transfer his residency while the sponsor was not available.

Driver, tailor robbed

An Indian driver in his 30s said he was robbed by a person who demanded to see his ID, then stole KD 290 from his wallet before escaping. The victim said the suspect’s civil ID fell from him and he attached it with his complaint. In another development, a Pakistani tailor in his 70s said he was beaten by an unidentified person on the pedestrian bridge near Qasr, who threatened him with a knife and stole KD 210 from him.

Three sheep stolen

A citizen told Ahmadi police that three sacrificial sheep were stolen from his farm. He said he bought the sheep and was keeping them for Eid Al-Adha, but the farm guard told him the sheep were missing. The citizen did not accuse anyone of the theft.

Drug suspects nabbed

A central prison inmate, a citizen serving a life sentence, was busted when a Palestinian and a Jordanian were found running a factory that produces large amounts of chemical drug. Police found 100 kg of the substance and 30,000 Lyrica tablets. The suspects told police they work for the inmate. The arrest was made following information received by detectives about the suspects’ activities. They raided the flat and found the drugs.