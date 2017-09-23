Officer questioned for fake goods smuggling attempt

KUWAIT: The Interior Ministry said that disciplinary measures will be taken against an officer if he is found guilty of involvement in an attempt to smuggle three containers of counterfeit goods from a ministry port. No smuggling attempt was reported at the customs department,” the ministry’s relations and security media department said in a statement released in response to media reports which claimed that a police colonel was involved in the smuggling attempt. The three concerned containers in question are already kept there under police’s custody, it added, further indicating that the shipments include fake stationery. The officer in question, a Lieutenant Colonel, who works at the customs department tried to facilitate the shipment’s release, the department said, stressing that he would be subjected to investigations and due disciplinary punishment for abusing his powers.

Vehicles auction The Interior Ministry’s General Traffic Department announced a public auction to sell vehicles and bikes impounded at Kuwait Public Transportation Company’s garage in Amghara as advertised on June 4th, 2017 when the owners were advised to check with the auctions committee. The department also announced that the auction would be held at 4:00 pm on Wednesday, September 27, 2017. It also urged interested bidders to check with the garage one day before the auction to examine the vehicles.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun