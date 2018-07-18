Nyong’o and Ronan are the new faces of Calvin Klein

Lupita Nyong’o and Saoirse Ronan are the new faces of Calvin Klein. The luxury brand is releasing its first fragrance since 2016, and the ‘Black Panther’ actress and the ‘Lady Bird’ star have been selected to front the new bare faced campaign. Lupita, 35, shared a campaign teaser on Instagram of herself and 24-year-old Saoirse meeting for the first time looking fresh faced without any visible makeup. In the video, the ’12 Years a Slave’ actress expresses her happiness about teaming up with the ‘Mary Queen of Scots’ star. Lupita said: “You’re such an intelligent and thoughtful actor, and to be associated with you was really an honor and I’m happy to be meeting you on this pink couch, and you’re really funny!” Saoirse replied: “I am hilarious, you’re right; I definitely think we’re going to be best friends.” Lupita wrote alongside the footage: “WOMEN – A new @CalvinKlein fragrance and campaign starring Saoirse Ronan and me. #IAMWOMEN, Who are your women? [sic]”The stars have reflected on women who they admire, and gave them inspiration for this campaign.

Lupita said: “Eartha Kitt and Katharine Hepburn are examples of people who didn’t accept the status quo; they made room for themselves. “I am drawn to their integrity, and their ability to speak up and speak out for what they believe in, to change the course of history. Saoirse said: “Sissy Spacek has this openness to her, this presence. She seems to have a willingness to try anything and go anywhere. She was free – and a pioneer. “Nina Simone was able to share the music industry and herself, make it into what she needed it to be. What it boils down to is -does somebody else’s work affect you? “Does it strike a chord? Seeing people doing something that they’re passionate about is inspiring. It encourages you to do the same, to feel the same.” This isn’t Lupita’s first fashion campaign – she’s been a face of makeup brand Lancome since 2014, however, this is Saoirse’s first time promoting a brand.-Bang Showbiz