NREC among top 25 listed developers in Arab World – Forbes Magazine

KUWAIT: National Real Estate Company (NREC), one of the region’s leading real estate development companies, was yesterday recognized as one of the top 25 listed real estate developers in the Arab World by Forbes Middle East.

In an exclusive gala dinner held by Forbes Middle East honoring the biggest developers, agencies, and international property consultants in the real estate sector, the ‘Top Real Estate Companies in the Arab World’. The top 100 real estate companies in the Arab World were determined by analyzing 2015 metrics on Market Value, Assets, Profits and Revenue taken from each company’s annual report and their base country’s stock market website.

NREC’s CEO Samuel Sidiqi said, “We are pleased and honored to be named one of the top real estate developers in the region by the esteemed Forbes Middle East. We thank the Forbes Magazine judges for recognizing the company’s efforts and quality development projects.”

The Forbes Middle East Magazine gala dinner was held at the Waldorf Astoria, Dubai Palm Jumeirah on August 31, 2016 where NREC was recognized alongside several other companies leading the real estate industry in the Arab World.

As a strong proponent of sustainability and commitment to positive environmental impact, NREC leverages best practices in planning, design, and development to create balanced, viable, and quality projects and destinations across the MENA region. Earlier this year, NREC became the Urban Land Institute’s (ULI) first Sustaining Member in Kuwait and the Middle East; joining several of the world’s leading developers including Tishman Speyer, JP Morgan Asset Management, and Prudential Real Estate Investors.