Notorious multi beauty salon burglar arrested

KUWAIT: MOI’s relations and security media department yesterday announced arresting a 37 year old Syrian for robbing around 62 beauty salons in various areas around Kuwait.

In a statement circulated to local press Thursday, the department explained that after receiving various reports about beauty salon burglaries, especially those located in higher floors, detectives closely watched buildings including salons. The burglar then headed to a first floor salon in Sabah Al-Salem where he was arrested red-handed while attempting to break into the place. Detectives added that the suspect wore gloves to conceal his fingerprints and had his face covered with a scarf and held a waste bag including the tools he used.

Detectives also said that the man was a professional robber and that he had a criminal record back in Syria. Moreover, the department said that on checking out on the suspect’s legal status, his residency visa had been expired since 2013 and was wanted for various crimes.