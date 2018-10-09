North Gulf region affected by Indian monsoon

KUWAIT: Astronomer Adel Al-Marzouq said Kuwait and the northern regions of the Gulf are currently affected by the Indian monsoon trough forming over the Indian Ocean, and this would lead to westerly winds, which is forecast to lead to cloudy skies in the period of Oct 18-22 with light to moderate chances of rain. Temperatures are expected to remain high (37-42 C) with humid winds.

Fingerprint system for teachers

MoE acting undersecretary Yousif Al-Najjar announced the fatwa and legislation department approved the decision to impose the fingerprint system on teachers and that the project was accordingly referred to CTC and the Audit Bureau pending implementation. Najjar added the project’s budget is KD 1 million, but stressed that he is unable to decide when the system will be applied in schools until formal proceedings are over.

KNPC meeting

Well-informed oil sources said the Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) will hold a preliminary meeting today with the companies qualified for the Debdebah solar power project. The sources added that the project’s budget is KD 520 million and is expected to generate 1.5 gigawatts of electricity. Four to six companies out of 28 qualified companies and consortiums have so far purchased the project’s conditions handbook.

By A Saleh