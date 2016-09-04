Noor Capital Markets holds economic seminar

KUWAIT: Aiming to increase the community awareness of the online trading, international markets and FOREX science; Noor Capital Markets Company (Noor CM) has conducted an economic seminar for the beginners in online trading. A lecture that gave a broad definition for trading and the principles of main applications for currencies, energy and other trading items across the global markets.

“We understand the need of investors to comprehend trading system across global platforms and networks, we offer them a clear explanation for the trading instruments denominated in foreign currencies. We highlight the financial markets concepts, the classic methods used and how to use them in the best way to enter the trading world with enough understanding,” Nada Sulaiman, Business Development Manager at Noor CM stated.

“Throughout our work; we provided continuous support to our clients through the sales and customer service teams. As per our observations we noticed a lack of knowledge in the online trading concepts and the basic definitions of operations, channels and markets. Therefore we touched the people need for a clear explanation, provided by markets experts and educational economic bodies to put the investor on the right track, which we have decided to conduct such free seminar,” Sulaiman proceeded.

“In our seminars we provide the basic knowledge of energy, currency and precious metals, also how to knowingly access the international markets. We tackle important topics such as: International markets knowledge, ways to take advantage of market movements, factors affecting market movements and the online trading,” Ahmed Awni, markets expert and business development advisor remarked. “We work on disseminating the online trading awareness and illuminating the money markets culture, this will be our constant contribution to our community within our ongoing strategy,” Awni concluded.