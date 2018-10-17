Non-Kuwaiti mothers of Kuwaiti children to receive social allowance

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor (MSAL) plans to amend some social development and family care regulations concerning non-Kuwaiti wives of Kuwaiti citizens. In this regard, informed sources said MSAL plans to include divorced non-Kuwaiti mothers of Kuwaiti children to receive social allowance after conducting proper investigations. The sources said around 90 percent of MSAL’s services were now online, which has helped reduce the number of manual transactions.

Separately, 25 out of 40 charities operating in Kuwait asked MSAL’s charity organizations department to connect their accounts to the ministry to avoid any delays in disclosing their budgets and final statements. A meeting was held with MSAL’s assistant undersecretary for social development Hana Al-Hajri, the department’s manager Huda Al-Rashid and legal advisor Ahmed Majdi to discuss the request and the need to enforce the law equally on all.

Expat secretaries

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) agreed to provide 36 jobs to expats to work as secretaries for Municipal Council members and the secretariat general, said well-informed sources at the Municipal Council. The sources added that the council’s deputy chairman Abdullah Al-Mahri and secretary general Yousif Al-Soqobi recently met CSC Undersecretary Bader Al-Hamad to request permission to hire secretaries and typists because of the huge amount of unfinished work. Notably, the Municipal Council secretariat is extremely understaffed.

By A Saleh