No unauthorized meds at co-ops

KUWAIT: Social Affairs Minister and State Minister for Economic Affairs Hind Al-Sabeeh said that an administrative circular banned the purchase, sale and display of products that contain unauthorized pharmaceutical substances. She said the social affairs ministry and its co-operative societies’ sector issued a circular to financial supervisors and concerned administrators at co-operative societies and asked them not to purchase such products in order to safeguard consumers’ health.

Non-cooperative

MP Hamdan Al-Azmi said the government does not care about its relationship with lawmakers, and the evidence of this in is its rejection of the military rewards law, which is a “bad initiative and the budget deficit is no longer believable”. He asked the government to find another way to deal with the National Assembly, as it is illogical to reject a law that is in favor of citizens.

By A Saleh