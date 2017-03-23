No salary for months!!!

Volunteer work is an act of charity that someone may decide to do in their spare time. But when a person signs a work contract and works, they expect to get paid a salary. In fact, it is a requirement in religion and in law that those who do work be paid in a timely manner.

But almost daily we hear stories from across the Gulf of foreign workers who sometimes go months and months without receiving their salaries. This is a blatant abuse of human rights and shows the lopsided and unjust system that allows sponsors to treat employees thus.

How many of us would work for free for even a week? Now consider how you would feel not receiving your income for months on end and with limited, to no recourse with the authorities. We are all responsible before Allah for these abuses.

One expatriate worker recently complained: “The company requires all employees to work every day. But they do not pay out salaries for the work done. I have had seven months of delayed salaries and I do not know how I’m still surviving. My family was also in Kuwait but due to financial problems, I sent them back home and they are suffering too. And this is happening not only to me. There are a lot of my fellow Indians who are also facing the same problem. We came here to work and earn a decent living. Now we are struggling every day and our life here is like hell. We have filed cases with the labor courts, complained to our respective embassies several times but it is all a failure.”

Well sir, I am ashamed that this is happening in my country and no one cares. No one at all. Why? Because you are poor and have no power to fight for your rights. Well, you might be in hell now but we will burn in hell if we continue to turn a blind eye to these injustices. Ethically, we the Kuwaitis are responsible to call for justice and fair living for all those who come to our country as guests to work and earn their living and they should be given their legal rights just as a modern and civilized country.

I wonder why the ministry of labor (shoon) is not doing more to stop these practices? That is indeed a good question and I hope some lawmaker will take up this question in parliament. Why are embassies not calling on their lawyers to file cases on behalf of all those workers citizens?

I am sorry for the situation you are suffering. Please don’t think all Kuwaitis are like your company owners who think they might be protected now by the power they hold but Allah is the highest power and I hope this call will find its way to listening ears.

By Muna Al-Fuzai

Muna@kuwaittimes.net