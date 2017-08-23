No ‘plastic rice’ in Kuwait – MoH official to be prosecuted

KUWAIT: Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced yesterday that the Kuwaiti market is safe and free from any “plastic rice” products after receiving test results from the ministry’s labs. Following rumors that were spreading on the social networks related to the “plastic rice,” the ministry started to collect samples from various outlets all over the country, aiming to confirm safety and to ensure that only safe products are in the market, a statement by the ministry said.

All products that enter Kuwait are being closely inspected before reaching consumers, and Kuwait is one of the top countries in the area that applies the highest requirement standards on imported products, the statement added. It urged the people not to promote any false information on social networks, which is considered a strong media for news and information could create panic in the society.

The ministry affirmed that all presented complaint are being taken seriously to safeguard the consumers’ safety, and to protect them from being victims of any commercial fraud. In another development, Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (NAZAHA) announced yesterday that a senior official of the Ministry of Health was referred to the Public Prosecution on counter feiting charges.

NAZAHA said in a statement that the official was referred to the prosecution, as part of continuing efforts aimed at combating corruption and punishing those involved in it. The authority added that it had started inspecting, collecting evidences and listening to witnesses on the case, affirming “there are serious proofs substantiating the suspicions” surrounding the accused official. NAZAHA affirmed its readiness to receive any tip or information about suspected corruption cases or misappropriation with public funds and any other corruption offense. — Agencies