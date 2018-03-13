No plans to hire teachers from abroad

KUWAIT: In preparation for the 2018-2019 school year, the Ministry of Education (MoE) is expected to start receiving local job applications from new teachers within a few days, said informed sources, noting that applications will be open to expats residing in Kuwait, GCC nationals and bedoons according to the specializations needed and previously declared by the ministry. The sources also stressed that dispatching delegations to hire teachers from other countries will depend on the total number of teachers hired locally. Notably, MoE had announced its need for teachers of 18 subjects for the next school year.

By A Saleh and Meshaal Al-Enezi