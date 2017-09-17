No plans to curb expats health fees increase

Newly opened dental clinic biggest in Mideast: Minister

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Health has no plans to curb the increase in health services’ fees presented to expatriates, which go into effect on October 1st, minister Dr Jamal Al-Harbi said yesterday. He was commenting on reports claiming that the parliament’s health committee planned to meet the minister and discuss possible reduction of some of the new fees which were seen to be exaggerated.

Harbi was speaking to reporters during a ceremony marking the launch of the new Farwaniya Dental Center, which he said was part of a national development plan that aims to propel Kuwaiti healthcare to new levels. The new facility stretches over 23,000 square meters, and was built at a cost of KD 15.7 million. On the clinic, Harbi revealed that it features a basement and three floors, in addition to an operating room, a laboratory, auditorium and parking lot that accommodates 1,400 vehicles.

The minister of health pointed out that the center offers a wide array of dental procedures in a facility that boasts a 4,000-member strong workforce. Harbi pointed out that the dental industry has made significant progress in Kuwait, where the number of dentists has skyrocketed to 1,971 physicians, up from 686 back at the start of the new millennium. Citing notable projects in the industry, he pinpointed dental clinics’ use of an e-file to replace antiquated paper documents that typically have a bigger margin for error.

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti ministry of health’s assistant undersecretary for dental affairs Dr Yousef Al-Duwairi told the press on the sidelines of the ceremony that the new dental clinic is the first of its kind in the Middle East region. He added that the well-equipped facility would provide dental care for Farwaniya residents for the next three decades.

Earlier yesterday, Harbi confirmed that the ministry is working on improving security and safety measures in all health care sectors. During a ceremony held at Mubarak Al-Kabeer Hospital marking the Global Safety Day, the minister indicated that the occasion is devoted for promoting safety and enhancing awareness among workers, patients and beneficiaries from the health care system. He called for creating a safer environment in all health care centers and clinics, according to regulations of World Health Organization (WHO). Dr Harbi affirmed that there is care services at the national level.

By A Saleh and KUNA