No one above the law: Interior Minister

KUWAIT: Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al- Sabah meets with newly appointed Deputies Director Generals in the Investigation Department.

KUWAIT: Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah stressed yesterday that there is no one above the law and that justice “does not discriminate.”

According to a press release by the Security Media Department at the Interior Ministry, Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Al-Khaled, after meeting newly appointed Deputies Director Generals in the Investigation Department, stated that enforcing the law is the way to protect society.

Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Al-Khaled expressed his gratitude for the appointed deputies, where he encouraged them not to hold on any efforts to develop the working structure, alongside serving justice. —KUNA

This article was published on 07/09/2016