No one above the law: Interior Minister

KUWAIT: Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah stressed yesterday that there is no one above the law and that justice “does not discriminate.”

According to a press release by the Security Media Department at the Interior Ministry, Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Al-Khaled, after meeting newly appointed Deputies Director Generals in the Investigation Department, stated that enforcing the law is the way to protect society.

Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Al-Khaled expressed his gratitude for the appointed deputies, where he encouraged them not to hold on any efforts to develop the working structure, alongside serving justice. —KUNA