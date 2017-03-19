No new dramas to help cut costs

KUWAIT: The information ministry is not expected to produce any new drama for Kuwait TV (KTV) or Al-Qurain TV Channel; a historical channel launched on February 25, and instead will settle with showing works from KTV archives. Informed sources said that this decision is expected to take effect starting from April, adding that it came after surveying social media to gauge the public reaction to the programs broadcasted at the new channel, including feedback from former media icons.

Since the information ministry owns an abundance of historical works that date back to KTV’s creation in 1961, it decided to suspend producing new shows as a cost-cutting measure, the sources explained.

By A Saleh