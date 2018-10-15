No medical error in five-year-old child’s death: Health Minister

5,000 bedoon students transferred to schools in Jahra, Taima, Sulaibiya

KUWAIT: Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah announced that the committee entrusted to investigate the death of five-year-old child Hajer Al-Mutairi reported that no medical error was involved. Responding to a parliamentary inquiry by MP Riyadh Al-Adsani, Sheikh Basel stressed the issue was referred to the public prosecution to hold whoever responsible accountable after the child’s father lodged a complaint claiming that a medical error occurred. Notably, the child was involved in a traffic accident on March 27 and rushed to Adan Hospital for treatment.

Bedoon students

The Education Ministry announced transferring over 5,000 bedoon students to schools in Jahra, Taima and Sulaibiya. Meanwhile, the ministry announced setting the sizes of public and private schools in newly built residential areas to 10,000 sq m for kindergartens, 14,000 sq m for primary, 16,000 sq m for intermediate and 22,000 sq m for secondary schools. The regulations also conditioned that private schools for one stage should be at least 2,000 sq m, while those including all stages should be at least 8,000 sq m.

Access control system

Using the biometric access control system in school will be deferred till the next school year instead of the second term this year, said informed sources. The sources explained that the fatwa and legislation department had approved the contract but requested some modifications, which made the ministry return it to the Central Agency for Public Tenders and the State Audit Bureau to approve the modifications prior to offering the tender for bidding to specialized companies. “These proceedings will take 6-8 months,” added the sources, noting that the related contract will be signed by April or May in a process that takes three months.

90 requests

Pre-monitoring reports made by the State Audit Bureau revealed that it had received 90 requests from 25 state departments to study 90 tenders and contracts with a total value of KD 78 million. The reports showed that the Ministry of Health made 26 requests, Ministry of Education made seven, Ministry of Electricity and Water and the Finance Ministry made six each, while other government bodies made one to three requests.

Manager released

The Public Authority for Roads and Transportation’s Director Ahmad Al-Hassan decided to relieve the manager of the Jahra road development project from his duties. In a letter he sent to the consultancy consortium supervising the project, Hassan justified his decision by stating that the manager, who was hired by consultants, was incapable to interpret the contract conditions, made too many contradicting decisions, took too long to take those decisions, made unjustified delay in responding to inquiries and failed to study the project’s technical problems well enough.

KPC projects

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) plans to borrow around KD 16 billion to fund its capital projects in the coming five years, starting from 2018, well-informed sources said. The sources added that KPC’s demands were made during a meeting held by the Cabinet’s economic affairs committee to discuss its future plans to increase daily crude oil production to 4.75 million barrels by 2040.

By A Saleh