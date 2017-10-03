No Kuwaitis harmed in Vegas mass shooting

WASHINGTON: Kuwait’s General Consulate in Los Angeles on Monday said no Kuwaitis were harmed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada. Some 58 people have been killed and more than 500 injured after a man opened fire on a crowd attending a country music concert in Las Vegas, in what is now branded the deadliest mass shooting in modern history of the United States.

However, the Consulate in a statement advised Kuwaitis in Las Vegas to follow instructions issued by local authorities. The Consulate said it had contacted the state authorities over the safety of Kuwaitis, which in turn assured none of them were harmed. It also urged citizens to contact the Consulate in case of emergency through the numbers: 3105560300 or 3102793644, or through the email: kuwaitconsulate@info.org. — KUNA