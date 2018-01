No jurisdiction for courts over citizenship cases

KUWAIT: The appeals court struck out a ruling by the court of first instance, and reasserted that courts have no jurisdiction over cases related to citizenship. The case is about 19 persons of a family who had their Kuwaiti nationality revoked by a government decision. They then won a ruling in their favor, but the appeals court affirmed that issues of nationality cannot be considered by courts.

By Mehsaal Al-Enezi