No injuries in Zoor fire

KUWAIT: Firemen from five different fire stations controlled a fire in a 1,000-sq-m building under construction in Zoor, Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) said. Firefighters successfully put out the blaze, and no injuries were reported.

In other news, the interior ministry’s relations and security information department commented on a video of a fight in Luluat Al-Khairan, saying that a call was received by Ahmadi operations about a fight at dawn yesterday, so patrols went to the area and found the fight was between 18 persons, and six persons were injured. Police arrested those involved and sent them to Nuwaiseeb police station.

Swindling

Criminal detectives received several complaints from citizens and expats including Gulf women about being swindled by a man who placed online ads about jobs and loan facilities. When the victims called the advertiser, he told them his secretary will call them back. They then received calls from landlines by the same man but he spoke like a girl, and agreed with them to provide the required services for a certain amount of money. He told them a mandoub (representative) will come to them to receive an advance, but then disappeared. The source said detectives were able to identify and arrest him. He was identified in a lineup by the victims. In a separate case, a citizen filed a complaint against a contractor at Khaitan police station, who took KD 7,000 and disappeared. Farwaniya detectives are looking for him. The citizen said he agreed with an Arab man to build an apartment in Ishbilya, who gave him contracts that were found to be forged, and the phone numbers in them were not correct. Meanwhile, a citizen accused a Jordanian man of forgery at Andalus police station. The citizen said he borrowed KD 1,000 from the suspect with KD 200 interest, but the suspect allegedly forged the contract and changed the original loan to KD 20,000 with KD 6,000 interest, prompting him to file the complaint.

Theft

A citizen accused his Filipino worker of stealing goods worth KD 5,000 after he returned from a treatment trip. Detectives are looking for the suspect.

Under the influence

A citizen was sent to the Drugs Control General Department (DCGD) with a bottle of liquor. The man was seen driving erratically in Farwaniya, so he was pulled over and found under the influence. He told policemen “I promise not to do it again”, but his plea was ignored. Meanwhile, two men, Kuwaiti and Iraqi, were sent to DCGD after they were caught with two hashish joints.

Domestic abuse

A Kuwaiti woman called police after her Jordanian husband beat her, threatened to harm her further, stole money and left home. The woman went to the police station in a very bad shape, and told them she was insulted and kicked before the money was stolen. The Jordanian did not respond to police’s phone calls, so an arrest warrant was issued and a travel ban was placed against him.

Copyright laws

Ahmadi police arrested an Indian man who was selling CDs, some of which had pornographic material. A citizen said that while in a Fahaheel cafe, an Asian approached him and offered to sell him movies. He discovered they were copies, and some had explicit content. Police found 137 CDs with the suspect, all in violation of copyright laws, besides the pornographic ones.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and Agencies