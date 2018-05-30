No injuries in three reported fires

KUWAIT: A huge fire broke out yesterday at dawn in a poultry company’s fodder store located over an area of 1,500 sq m along Salmi highway, Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) said in a statement. Firemen from Shaqaya station rushed to the scene and managed to control the fire without reporting any injuries or casualties.

Another fire broke out at a Jahra stable, said security sources, noting that Jahra firemen rushed to the scene to find that the fire started in two rooms used as laborers’ quarters on the stable’s roof. The fire was controlled and no casualties were reported.

A third fire broke out in the wood scrap market in Amghara, said security sources, noting that firemen from Jahra, Jleeb, Subhan and the backup unit rushed to the scene and found the flames covered an area of 250 sq m used to store wood, ceramic and other sanitary ware. The fire was contained and put out in record time. No casualties were reported but further investigations are in progress to determine the cause of the fire.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun