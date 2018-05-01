No injuries in shooting at passports center

KUWAIT: Ishbelia passports center witnessed a shooting by a patron who had differences with an officer, but no one was hurt. Press reports said police authorities began a search for the citizen who fired three rounds towards a captain who told him his father’s passport was not ready yet, and he should return in the afternoon.

A security source said the citizen had gone to collect his father’s passport, then began an argument when he learned the passport was not ready. He then fired his weapon before escaping.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun